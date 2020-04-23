PH presses on for longer Dewan sitting, to meet speaker

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan leaders have again protested the one-day Dewan Rakyat sitting scheduled next month, and would meet speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof to push for a longer sitting.

The coalition’s top leaders also said Malaysia should emulate Britain, Canada and Singapore which have held parliamentary proceedings despite the Covid-19 crisis.

“We believe it can also be done in Malaysia,” PH said in a statement signed by Anwar Ibrahim, Lim Guan Eng and Mohamad Sabu.

The Dewan Rakyat would sit only for a day on May 18, its first since the collapse of the PH government in late February.

The former ruling coalition however called for a two-day meeting, adding that social distancing measures could be implemented, including allowing for the minimum quorum of 26 MPs to attend physically, with the rest on video-conferencing.

PH also said the notice issued to MPs violated the Standing Orders.

“This is because the Dewan Rakyat secretary has informed that due to Covid-19, the sitting will be held without any oral session, Ministerial Question Time or motions from the MPs,” it said.

“Pakatan Harapan strongly opposes the move not to allow any question and answer session or motions to be put forward,” it said.

The Dewan Rakyat had been originally scheduled to sit for 15 days from May 18.

