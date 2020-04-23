Sabah Immigration director says ‘scolding’ incident resolved after apology letter

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Immigration director Muhamad Sade will leave it to his director-general to decide on the action to be taken against him over the alleged scolding incident involving him and a health worker here on April 16.

However, Muhamad told FMT, he considered the matter resolved.

“My department has sent an apology letter to the Sabah Health Department and as mentioned by our director-general, it was a misunderstanding.

“I will leave it to him on the next course of action but we consider the matter resolved between the respective departments,” he said.

A news blog, apparently quoting the affected healthcare staff, had claimed that Muhamad had acted in a rude and unprofessional manner when told he had to undergo 14 days’ of self-quarantine after arriving at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport on April 16.

In a statement responding to the allegation, Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the Immigration headquarters had emailed the health ministry to say the claim was being investigated. He said it could have been due to a misunderstanding.

“An explanation letter from the Sabah Immigration director was also sent to the state health director on April 16.

“Our department respects and appreciates the commitment as well as sacrifices by health officers in fighting Covid-19. We always consider the health ministry as a strategic partner in the frontlines,” he had said.

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat had also called for a transparent investigation into the claim, saying appropriate action should be taken after the probe was completed to ensure public trust in the civil service was not eroded.

