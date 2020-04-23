Speak up on Chinese vessels in Malaysian waters, ex-minister tells govt

KOTA KINABALU: Former foreign minister Anifah Aman today urged the government to address the presence of Chinese vessels within the country’s maritime borders.

In a statement, he said there had been only a “deafening silence” by the authorities despite multiple reports on the matter by national, regional and international media.

“We must not be indecisive about defending our rights and interests in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“Our inaction may be construed as acquiescence by interested parties, which would be detrimental to our strategic interests,” he said.

He also warned that other parties might act in ways which would “further complicate matters and jeopardise peace, security and stability” in both Malaysia’s maritime territories and the region as a whole.

The Haiyang Dizhi 8, a Chinese government research ship, was spotted last week conducting a survey close to an exploration vessel operated by state oil company Petronas, months after it undertook a similar patrol off Vietnam.

This saw the US urging China to stop its “bullying behaviour” in the disputed waters, citing concern over Beijing’s provocative actions towards offshore oil and gas developments there.

Two days ago, Reuters reported that two US warships were operating in the South China Sea, with three regional security sources saying there were near an area of a standoff between China and Malaysia.

However, China denied reports of a standoff, saying the Haiyang Dizhi 8 was conducting normal activities.

Anifah said even after he lost his post as foreign minister, he had maintained the strategic importance to Malaysia of the South China Sea.

He cited issues of sovereign rights, economic activities and regional peace and security.

“Safeguarding, protecting and promoting Malaysia’s strategic interests must be the guiding principle and trump any other considerations.

“A consistent, principled position on the South China Sea would put us in good stead in the long term. This is what it was in the past, and what it should be now, as well as in the future,” he said.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



