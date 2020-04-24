1 new death as infections trail recoveries

PUTRAJAYA: One new death related to Covid-19 was reported today, pushing the toll across the country to 96.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 88 new infections were also recorded, bringing the total number of cases so far to 5,691.

However, recoveries outnumbered infections, with 121 more patients discharged in the past 24 hours. This brings total recoveries to 3,663 or 64.4% of all cases.

1,932 patients are still receiving treatment, with 41 in the intensive care unit and 18 in need of respiratory assistance.

The latest death was a 61-year-old man with a history of chronic illnesses. He had come into close contact with a Covid-19 patient who travelled to Indonesia.

