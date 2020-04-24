Govt food aid arrives for Rohingya in Selayang lockdown

PETALING JAYA: Around 15,000 Rohingya refugees living around the Selayang wholesale market area which was recently locked down to contain the spread of Covid-19 have received rations from the government, just days after reports that they could go hungry due to a lack of food aid.

A source involved in distributing the food said it was handed out to them yesterday.

“The food was distributed to representatives from each household,” the source said.

“We gave them rice, oil and flour.”

According to the source, the rations were allocated based on the number of people in each household, with a pack of each item set aside per group of five.

It said some units had 10 to 15 people under one roof.

Five shops have also been allowed to open from 10am to 6pm, it added.

“Now they have another outlet where they can purchase food.”

On Wednesday, FMT reported that the refugees could go hungry as food aid from the government would only be made available to the 2,600 Malaysians in the area.

Normally, embassies take responsibility for feeding their citizens. However, the Rohingya are not recognised as nationals by the Myanmar government.

The area surrounding the wholesale market was placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) earlier this week, the third location in the city centre to come under lockdown after Menara City One at Jalan Dang Wangi, and the Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion off Jalan Masjid India.

The EMCO is expected to continue until May 3.

