Four Sarawak divisions classified as green zones

KUCHING: Four divisions in Sarawak have been classified as green zones from yellow previously, the state disaster management committee announced.

The divisions – Mukah, Sarikei, Sibu and Limbang – have not recorded any positive cases for the last 14 days.

Green zones are districts/divisions with no cases, yellow zones (1-20 cases), orange zones (21-40) and red zones (more than 40).

A total of 29 areas are now classified as green zones in Sarawak.

Committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas today appealed to the public not to travel between yellow and green zones.

He also told a press conference that nine new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the state, taking the total to 468. Seven of the new cases are from Kuching and one each from Samarahan and Serian.

There were also 147 new persons under investigation (PUIs).

Uggah said 50 health officers in Kuching had been tested positive for the virus. Twenty were infected from the Good News Fellowship Church conference cluster and the rest from small clusters.

He said 160 positive cases were from the church conference cluster, 103 from the Sri Petaling mosque tabligh cluster, 61 from the Italy-trip cluster, 90 from small clusters, 28 were sporadic cases and 26 more still under investigation.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



