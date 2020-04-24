Judiciary adds new proceedings with extension of MCO

PUTRAJAYA: Lawyers can apply to the Federal Court and the Court of Appeal to have online hearings following the extension of the movement control order (MCO) to May 12.

A statement from the Federal Court chief registrar’s office today said this is to ensure parties to cases have continued access to justice during the shutdown.

For the first time yesterday, the Court of Appeal used video conferencing via Skype to conduct proceedings on appeals in three civil lawsuits on dependency claims.

The statement also stated that High Court in Malaya judges can hear interlocutory appeals from the Magistrate’s and Sessions Courts.

It said High Court judges can preside over uncontested interlocutory applications and simple but contested provisional applications.

Judges can also hear in chambers appeals arising from deputy registrars and senior assistant registrars.

It said judges can also deliver verdicts after trials and mediation are conducted online on the initiative of the court or application by parties.

The statement said all types of court proceedings as mentioned on March 17 and March 26 remain.

Trials at all courts across the country that require the physical attendance of parties have been suspended.

Litigants who wish to file their claims or appeals may do so by using the eKehakiman system.

