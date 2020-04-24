Petrol prices unchanged, diesel down 3 sen

PETALING JAYA: The finance ministry this evening said the price of RON97 and RON97 will remain unchanged for the second week in a row.

RON95 will retail at RM1.25 per litre while the price of RON97 will stay at RM1.55 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel will drop another three sen to RM1.40 per litre.

The new rates will be in effect from tomorrow till May 1.

The finance ministry said the government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price changes and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



