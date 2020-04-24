Students allowed to go home from April 27 but only to green zones

PUTRAJAYA: University students who have been stranded on campus since the movement control order (MCO) kicked in on March 18 will be allowed to return to their home towns beginning April 27.

However, travel will be restricted from 9pm to 9am, and to green zones only.

“The students will be screened for symptoms before boarding the buses, and will be given food and face masks,” senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said at a press conference here today.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



