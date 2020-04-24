We’re in the recovery phase of Covid-19, says health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says the country is currently in the recovery phase of the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, he did not rule out a future spike in cases, adding that Putrajaya could not let its guard down.

“So it’s important for us to continue with what we have done in phases one, two and three of the movement control order (MCO),” he said at a press conference today.

