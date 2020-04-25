Virus death toll inches towards 100 as more recover

PUTRAJAYA: Two new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported by the health ministry today, bringing the toll to 98.

The deaths involved a 62-year-old Malaysian man with a history of heart disease, who passed away at Hospital Sungai Buloh, and a 62-year-old Malaysian woman, who was in close contact with her son who was a Covid-19 patient.

A total of 51 new cases were also reported, pushing the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 5,742.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 1,882 of these patients are active cases, with 36 in the intensive care unit and 16 in need of respiratory assistance.

He said 99 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 3,762, or 65.5% of the cumulative number of cases.

