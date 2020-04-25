Mixup led to congestion at Menara City One screening, says health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says a mix-up among residents at the Menara City One condominium last night was the cause of the congestion during screening for Covid-19 last night.

He said only residents of one the blocks, Tower A, were supposed to be screened, but residents from Tower B also came down.

“We worked together with the police to calm down the situation. It took some time to ensure social distancing was complied with,” he said at a press conference today.

MORE TO COME



