Mukhriz distances himself from cops’ probe on preacher

PETALING JAYA: Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir has denied allegations that one of his officers had lodged a police report which led to a police investigation on an independent preacher, Ebit Lew, regarding his activities to help the poor during the movement control order (MCO).

Mukhriz said he had never instructed any of his officers to make such a report.

“I’m upset with the false viral news on social media that Ebit Lew was ordered to give a statement to the police at Bukit Aman following a report filed by my officer.

“An internal investigation found that none of my officers had lodged such a police report, even in their personal capacity.

“I also understand that the police acted within their jurisdiction.

“Police are allowed to call Ebit Lew to provide any necessary information for any specific purpose even if no report has been filed,” he said in a statement.

Mukhriz said he was deciding whether to sue anyone for making such allegations, including on social media, for tainting his name and the reputation of the Kedah government administration with their lies.

“I would like to clarify here that the Kedah state government does not restrict anyone from doing good deeds to society as long as they comply with the law, including regulations under the movement control act and healthcare guidelines, to prevent Covid-19 infection,” he said.

He thanked everyone, including Lew, for his generosity.

Yesterday, Lew announced that he would end his direct aid service to the needy and would only continue to help the needy by transferring funds to their accounts.

“I apologise to everyone. After being advised, my service (directly to the people) ends here. I will only transfer funds to those in need,” he said.

Lew did so after being called to give a statement in Bukit Aman over his charitable acts reported on social media.

This included giving a new home to a bed-ridden senior citizen and his family living in squalid conditions.

Lew had been active in helping individuals in need since the MCO began on March 18, including giving various donations to the frontliners.

The social media reports drew the attention of some who questioned the role of the authorities, including the state government, the Welfare Department, the Kedah Zakat Board and the surrounding community, in helping the poor.

Liew said he had been using his own money to help those in need, spending some RM1 million so far. This was possible because his business was doing well, he said.

