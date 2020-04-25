Police to refer Zahid daughter’s MCO case to AG

PETALING JAYA: Investigation papers into the alleged flouting of the movement control order by the daughter of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamid and her husband will be referred to the attorney-general.

Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed said the papers will be handed to the attorney-general once the probe is completed, adding that the statements of Nurul Hidayah Ahmad Zahid and her husband were taken yesterday.

The couple had allegedly flouted the MCO when they met Deputy Environment Minister Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad at the environment ministry after an earlier meeting with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Nurul Hidayah had posted a picture with Masrizal and her husband on Instagram.

The matter is being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code for negligence likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, and rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act.

Huzir advised the public against raising the perception that the police were not acting on this alleged breach of the MCO, stressing that no one is above the law.

