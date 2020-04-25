Puspakom to resume inspections of some commercial vehicles

KUALA LUMPUR: Puspakom, the vehicle inspection centre, will resume partial operations on April 29 for scheduled inspections of certain commercial vehicles and its premier mobile inspection service at all branches except Batu Caves, Pandan Mewah, Glenmarie and Taman Daya.

Inspections will be undertaken for freight, public services and tourism vehicles, Puspakom said in a statement.

The branches that are open will also provide insurance renewal services, which will also be available at branches in the Klang Valley and the southern zone that previously offered motor vehicle licence renewals.

Customers must make reservations for inspections online; walk-in customers would not be accepted. Those whose vehicle inspection certificates had expired between March 18 to April 28 mut refer to the schedule at Puspakom’s web site https://www.puspakom.com.my/news-announcement/ to determine inspection dates.

Customers were advised to postpone their inspections or send a representative if they are unwell; suffer from cough, fever, or shortness of breath; or have a history of travelling abroad.

