Sabah orders closure of oil palm plantation, mill

KOTA KINABALU: An oil palm plantation and mill in Kinabatangan have been ordered closed by the state health authorities following the detection of a direct contact Covid-19 case.

State health director Dr Christina Rundi said the order was issued after health authorities checked 1,020 premises statewide in an operation last night.

She did not name the company.

All palm oil operations in Sabah were halted on March 24 after several workers and their family members at a plantation in Tawau were tested positive Covid-19.

On April 10, the state government conditionally reopened oil palm plantations and mills in Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Semporna, Kunak and Kalabakan following appeals by industry players and their supporters.

Sabah accounts for about 25% of palm oil production in Malaysia.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



