Selayang Baru in Selangor placed under enhanced MCO

PUTRAJAYA: Selayang Baru in Gombak, Selangor, has been placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from today.

This is the seventh area in the country to come under EMCO to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Welfare Department will distribute food today onwards, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaacob said.

The EMCO will be in effect until May 3 and will affect the following areas:

Jalan Indah 3 and Jalan Indah 5A, Selayang Indah; Jalan Indah 21, Lembah Indah, Selayang Baru; Jalan Besar Selayang Baru, Jalan 1 and Jalan Indah 21, Selayang Baru; Jalan 3, 5, 7 and 9, Selayang Baru; Jalan 2, 4, 6 and 8, Selayang Baru; and, Blok A, B and C, Selayang Makmur.



Ismail said the EMCO is to curb the possibility of virus transmission from the Selayang wholesale market nearby.

He added all the residents will be screened for Covid-19 and no one will be allowed in or out of the area.

“All businesses there will close. Outsiders are not allowed into the area,” he said, adding that police, armed froces and others will be on duty to ensure all residents observed the EMCO.

He also advised residents to stay calm and call the Gombak district disaster management unit at 03-6120 1092 or 03-6126 1500 or Gombak police at 03-6126 2247 or 03 6126 2240 for any daily needs.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



