400 Malaysians allowed to enter from Singapore daily

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians in Singapore can now start applying for an entry permit into Malaysia, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said they should apply for the permit at the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore two days before making their trip here.

“Applications are open. About 900 applications have been received so far,” he said, adding that 400 Malaysians will be allowed daily to enter through Johor Bahru.

MORE TO COME

