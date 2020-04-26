Afif Bahardin suspended from PKR pending hearing

GEORGE TOWN: Penang assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin said tonight he had been suspended as a PKR member pending a disciplinary hearing.

He said he had received a letter informing him of his suspension from March 21. Afif posted an image of the letter, from PKR’s central leadership committee, saying he received it yesterday

“It is a suspension letter without any accusation,” he said in an accompanying tweet, describing it as an anti-climax.

When contacted, he confirmed receiving the letter from disciplinary board chairman Ahmad Kasim. The letter did not state what were the grounds for suspension. He did not comment further.

Afif is deputy chief of PKR Permatang Pauh division and two-term Seberang Jaya assemblyman.

He was among some PKR leaders, including then deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali and then vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin , who were part of the so-called “Sheraton Move” which eventually led to the change of federal government. Azmin and Zuraida have since been expelled.

Earlier this month he invited controversy for comments defending a government decision to allow haircutting services to be resumed during the third phase of the movement control order regime. The decision was later retracted.



