No deaths but 38 new cases reported

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded another day of higher Covid-19 recoveries than new cases, with 100 patients discharged today.

At a press conference, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced there were no new casualties, meaning the death toll remains at 98.

A total of 38 new cases were recorded today, bringing the total to 5,780.

Noor Hisham said 36 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 15 cases needing respiratory assistance.

Some 1,820 people are still being treated.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said in enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas, 21,466 people have been screened, with 638 testing positive (2.97%).

Of this, 388 cases (61%) are foreigners, while the remaining 250 cases (39%) are Malaysian citizens.

There are new cases in Menara City One Plaza (one case), Malayan Mansion (five new cases), Pusat Bandar Utara and around the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market (nine new cases).

“On our actions at madrasah or tahfiz schools, as of April 25, some 6,229 students, teachers and staff have been tested for Covid-19, with 341 (5.47%) testing positive.”

At quarantine centres, Noor Hisham said as of April 24, a total of 12,672 Malaysians returning from overseas have been tested positive for Covid-19, with 139 (1%) testing positive.

Of those who tested positive, 99 had visited Indonesia, 14 had visited the UK, and 13 visited Singapore. The rest are Turkey (five), the Netherlands (three), the United States (two) and one each from Thailand, France and Bangladesh.

“This shows our focused approach is producing the results as we had hoped,” he said, adding they hoped this will stop the spread of the virus among the high-risk groups.

“The health ministry expects more positive cases to be identified in the near future as these focused approaches are still ongoing.”

