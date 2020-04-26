Parts of mainland Penang flooded after rain storm

KEPALA BATAS: More than two hours of heavy rain in Penang today caused flash floods in parts of the state, with several houses in Seberang Perai Utara suffering damage.

The heavy rain began at 3pm and caused flooding in areas of Kepala Batas, Permatang Buluh, Lahar Yooi, Nyior Sebatang, Sungai Dua, Machang Bubok, Tasek Gelugor, Simpang Ampat, Bagan Ajam, Merbau Kudung.

State executive councillor Phee Boon Poh said more than 50 houses, especially in the low-lying areas of the district, were flooded. However, no evacuation was carried out as the flood water had begun to subside.

District police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police received reports from 10 homeowners in the area whose houses were hit by the storm but no injuries were reported.

