Remains of 19-year-old found in drain along Kajang-Seremban highway

PETALING JAYA: The skeletal remains of a 19-year-old youth with his helmet still intact was discovered in a drain along Km281.9 of the Kajang-Seremban highway divider yesterday.

The discovery was made by PLUS Malaysia Bhd personnel carrying out upgrading works at about 11.30am. However, there was no motorcycle or any sign of damage near the remains.

Police identified the victim as Ahmad Farid Ahmad Alaudin, from Durian Tunggal, Melaka, and have classified the case as sudden death.

In a Facebook post, Farid’s sister, who identified herself as Aida, said the last time the family saw him was on March 13. She said Farid was the youngest of five siblings.

“He sought permission from my parents to go to Tangkak, where his colleague stays. Two days later, my mother called him, but he did not answer and she did not think anything of it.”

She said her mother then contacted his colleague and found out that they decided not to travel to Tangkak that night and Farid had ridden to Ampang alone instead.

“Farid’s friend from Ampang was the last person to see him. He also said that Farid had left for Melaka from Ampang at 3am.”

Aida said her family lodged a police report on March 17, a day before the movement control order came into effect, and began looking for Farid at the Ampang Hospital and the Seremban Hospital after being informed that he had met with an accident.

“On the way back (to Melaka) I drove slowly, looking out for a damaged motorcycle on the shoulder of the road, but I didn’t see any.”

She said police from Durian Tunggal informed them that Farid’s remains had been found at 4pm yesterday.

He will be laid to rest tomorrow.

