RHB staff infected, branch in Kuching closed

PETALING JAYA: An employee of the RHB bank branch at Simpang Tiga, Kuching, has been confirmed to be infected with Covid-19 and the branch has been closed for the duration of the movement control order, the bank said today.

The employee was confirmed Covid-19 positive on Saturday and is in quarantine, Bernama reported, quoting the bank statement.

The branch had been closed and deep cleaning and sterilisation activities would be carried out in accordance with health ministry guidelines, RHB said.

Other bank employees who had been in close contact with the affected employee are in self-isolation at home.

