Students stuck on campus can start travelling home from tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said tertiary-level students stuck on campus since the movement control order (MCO) started on March 18 will be allowed to return home from tomorrow.

He said students on campus will be allowed to travel to green zones but those from red zones, including at enhanced MCO, to green zones, may not be allowed to travel first.

He said the students will be advised to live with their siblings or with their relatives at the nearest green zones.

“There are suggestions for them to return to their nearest family members until the red zones are declared as green zones,” he said, referring to areas with zero Covid-19 confirmed cases.

For students who live off-campus and want to return home, he said the SOP is being looked into.

“They may need to undergo swab tests before being allowed to return home,” he said, adding that multiple SOPs may be needed for different situations.

Returning from kampungs

Dates for interstate travelling will only be announced after a special Cabinet meeting, said Ismail.

He said people can start registering by May 1 through the GerakMalaysia app and those without internet connection could go to the nearest police station to register for interstate travelling.

“After that, we will collect the information. The National Security Council (NSC), the police and the health ministry will release a SOP on such trips,” he said during a press conference on Covid-19 here.

The suggestions will then be brought to a special Cabinet meeting to fix a travel date as it involves a big movement of people, he added.

He was clarifying a police statement today which said that those who have applied for the travel permits should update their applications on the date they are allowed to leave to enable the automatic generation of QR codes at the GerakMalaysia app.

The police had also released a travel schedule for various states on different dates, namely Perak, Johor and Kelantan on May 1; Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Melaka and Pahang on May 2; and Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu on May 3.

Ismail said discussions will also be held for those travelling from Kuala Lumpur to their homes.

Face masks bring distributed

Ismail also announced 30.7 million face masks are being distributed to the public in 162 districts and this is being managed by the various state disaster management committees.

As of April 25, he said 24.8 million face masks, or 88.1% of the total, had been distributed, with each household getting four face masks for free.

He added these are also being distributed in Sabah and Sarawak but noted that “some places are only accessible through boats in interior areas”.

As for Peninsular Malaysia, he added almost all areas have received the face masks, except for a few districts.

Private vets open

Ismail also announced that private veterinary clinics are allowed to open during the MCO. However, people need to make appointments first.

“Pet owners need to make an appointment with the nearest clinic first.”

He said this is to avoid crowds at these clinics.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



