Two wet markets closed after traders infected

PETALING JAYA: Two wet markets have been closed after vegetable traders were infected with Covid-19 after having travelled to the Selayang wholesale market.

The markets are in Taman Megah here and in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan.

Traders and workers at both markets have been told to undergo screening, and the markets have been closed for disinfection.

Negeri Sembilan executive councillor Teo Kok Seong said the Bahau market would be closed for 14 days starting today, Bernama reported. All traders and workers would be screened tomorrow.

He advised all customers who had been to the market to have a checkup at the health clinic.

At the Taman Megah morning market in Petaling Jaya, 60 traders associated with the market will undergo Covid-19 screening and the market was closed for the city council to disinfect the market.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said today the two infected traders at Taman Megah and Bahau both had a history of travel to Kuala Lumpur wholesale market at Selayang. The market and surrounding areas have been in lockdown since Monday.

