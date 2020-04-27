12 returnees in Sarawak quarantine test positive for virus

KUCHING: Twelve people quarantined in hotels here after returning from overseas have tested positive for Covid-19, the state disaster management committee said.

Eight of them had returned from Temboro and one from Badau in Indonesia, and one each from Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and the United States.

Committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said if they had not been quarantined, it was possible that they could have spread the virus to others, resulting in serious consequences.

He said all Sarawakians, including students, returning from overseas or from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan would be placed under quarantine for 14 days.

“Tests will be done on the 10th day and they will only be allowed to return home if the results come back negative,” he told his daily press briefing today.

Uggah said those who had been placed under quarantine before their return would still have to undergo 14 days’ quarantine here if their final destinations were areas classified as green zones (areas with no cases).

Those whose final destinations were classified as red zones and had undergone 14 days’ quarantine before their return would be given wristbands and a “stay home” notice.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded three new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total in the state to 488. Two of the cases involved health workers from Kuching, bringing the total of healthcare workers infected to 52.

The death toll in the state remains at 16.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



