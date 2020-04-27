36 families evacuated after Penang flash floods

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 148 people near Perai and Bukit Tengah on mainland Penang were evacuated and placed in relief centres at two schools after flash floods as high as 1m hit their homes following a heavy downpour yesterday evening.

The evacuees, who come from 36 families, were segregated at SK Juru and SJK (C) True Light in line with precautions against Covid-19.

They include five infants and two pregnant women, according to state welfare committee chairman Phee Boon Poh.

Heavy rain measuring 26mm fell for two hours on mainland Penang, causing flash floods in several low-lying villages, Penang’s flood mitigation committee said yesterday.

The committee said 113 homes were affected by the floods in the Perai and Bukit Tengah areas. Ten other areas in Butterworth and Kepala Batas were reported to be affected as well.

