Asia Media founder wanted for money-laundering offences

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission (SC) has issued a call for assistance in tracking down a businessman wanted in connection with offences under anti-money laundering laws.

In a statement, it said Wong Shee Kai, also known as Ricky Wong, was wanted under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Its call today followed a warrant of arrest issued against Wong by the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court on Dec 27 last year, for failing to appear before the SC’s investigating officer as required under the law.

“If found to be in breach of Section 32 (3)(a) of the anti-money laundering law, Wong will, upon conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding RM3 million, imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both under Section 32(8) of the same act,” it said, adding that Interpol’s assistance has also been sought in finding the businessman.

Wong, who holds a Datuk title, is the CEO and founder of Asia Media.

The company owns and operates, Asia Media TV, the largest transit-TV network in the country.

According to SC, Wong’s last known business address was the company office at No. 35, First Floor, Jalan Bandar 16, Pusat Bandar Puchong, 47100 Puchong, Selangor.

Those with information on his whereabouts are encouraged to call 012-3812497 / 012-9105362 or email the SC at [email protected]

The SC assured that information received from the public will be protected under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010.

