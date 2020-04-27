Don’t let guard down despite no new cases for 3 days, Sabahans told

KOTA KINABALU: Sabahans have been advised to stay vigilant although the state has not recorded any new Covid-19 cases for three consecutive days as of yesterday.

Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Frankie Poon warned that while this is a good development, there could be asymptomatic carriers of the virus, so the risk of infection is still there.

“I hope people don’t look at the figures and become complacent. We have to understand there are asymptomatic cases who can pass the virus easily.

“That’s why they should not relax, they have to adapt to their personal hygiene religiously,” he told reporters after receiving face masks by an NGO, meant for health workers in the state, today.

Sabah has recorded 311 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and four deaths up to yesterday.

The three red zones in Sabah – Tawau, Kota Kinabalu and Lahad Datu – have been re-categorised to yellow after the number of active cases dropped to below 41.

Poon said eight experts from China will be in Sabah on Wednesday to share their experience and findings with the medical community in the state.

It said it would be an opportunity for the six Covid-19 hospitals to obtain more information on the pandemic.

The experts are in Sarawak now having previously been in the peninsula for 10 days.

