First batch of students leave campuses for home

PETALING JAYA: The first batch of university and college students are on their way home tonight after being holed up on campus and hostels since the movement control order started on March 18.

Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad said the students are travelling in 50 buses, 32 headed to Kedah, 13 to Penang and five to Perlis, carrying a total of 790 students.

The students are from Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Universiti Malaya, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Mara Shah Alam, Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Kuala Lumpur, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Kuala Lumpur and Politeknik Premier Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah.

On arrival at their home towns, the students will be fetched by a family member from the district office or police headquarters, or be sent home directly by a government agency.

Senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said yesterday that tertiary-level students would be allowed to return home from tonight onwards. Only those from colleges in green zones would be allowed to travel if their destinations are also green zones.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



