Got a van? Pos Malaysia wants you

PETALING JAYA: Pos Malaysia is offering van owners a chance to earn some money by becoming part-time agents during the movement control order (MCO) period.

In a Facebook post, it invited those who are interested to join up immediately.

Part-time agents will be assigned to deliver parcels and can earn commissions of up to RM6,000.

Pos Malaysia said the part-time agents are needed in 33 districts across Johor, the Klang Valley, Penang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sabah and Sarawak.

Applicants must be citizens above the age of 18 with a commercial van under their name or that of their company as well as a GDL licence.

Previously, hypermarket Tesco Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd also said it was recruiting more than 600 people over eight weeks to meet the unprecedented demand for food and household products arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The recruitment drive is also to prepare for the upcoming Ramadan and Hari Raya celebration.

The new recruits will be deployed across its 60 stores nationwide, including for its grocery home shopping delivery service, Tesco Online.



