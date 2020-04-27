MACC will never ask for personal details, says anti-graft agency

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today warned the people to be wary of scammers posing as officials from the anti-graft agency during the movement control order (MCO) period.

A source from the agency said no directives had been issued for officials to call the public asking them to inform them of MCO violations.

“No officer is supposed to call to ask for any personal particulars,” he told FMT.

Advising members of the public to avoid giving out their personal details, he said they could also lodge reports at 1-800-88-6000.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



