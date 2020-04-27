Minister denies food basket aid only for selected constituencies

TANJUNG MALIM: A Cabinet minister has denied allegations that food basket aid to B40 households affected by the movement control order (MCO) was limited to selected parliamentary constituencies.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun said the distribution was based on the applications received through 108 Welfare Department offices nationwide.

“During this critical period, we receive applications from Members of Parliament as well as various parties, including mosque committees, village heads, individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), through Talian Kasih,” she told reporters after distributing food aid here today.

She was commenting on an allegation by Ipoh Barat MP M Kula Segaran that the B40 group in his constituency had yet to receive the food basket aid.

Rina said more than 360,000 food baskets had been distributed to the people during the implementation of the MCO.

She said the distribution would go on as long as the order was in force.

