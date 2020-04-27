PBS youth chief jabs at ex-women’s leader over food aid

KOTA KINABALU: The youth leader of Parti Bersatu Sabah has questioned former women’s wing chief Anita Baranting for turning on the party after it had fielded her as an election candidate three times.

PBS Youth chief Christopher Mandut said it was unbecoming for Baranting, the state assembly member for Tandek, to accuse PBS as spreading lies to seek the people’s support.

“If she had felt PBS was not a good political party, why did she beg to be a candidate in the last election?” he said.

After being elected, Baranting switched allegiance to Warisan, the ruling coalition, after Barisan Nasional and PBS became the opposition.

“So can we call her a liar and traitor for abandoning PBS to join Warisan?” said Mandut, who is political secretary to Maximus Ongkili, the federal minister for Sabah and Sarawak affairs.

Baranting had said last week that the state government’s efforts to provide assistance for all Sabahans affected by the movement control order had not been appreciated by PBS leaders. She had accused Mandut of preferring to play politics and incite hatred.

However, Mandut questioned the truth of Baranting’s claim that 12,000 aid packages had been distributed to the needy in Kota Marudu, and said PBS had distributed more than 6,000 packs to families deprived of assistance by Warisan.

He said thousands more needed help. He said PBS has distributed some 5,000 packs of rice to divisions across the state including those in Sulabayan, Senallang, Lahad Datu and 40 other divisions.

