Returning Sabah students to be quarantined after all

KOTA KINABALU: Returning Sabah students must undergo the mandatory 14-day period of quarantine at designated centres, health director Christina Rundi said today.

However, Sabah education minister Yusof Yacob said students from boarding schools in other states would not be quarantined, unless they showed symptoms of Covid-19. “We will allow them to go straight home upon their arrival,” he said.

The federal government has announced that university students, who have been confined to campus since March, would be allowed to return home beginning today. The approval is only for those in areas declared as green zones, and who will return to districts which are also green zones.

More than 3,000 state-sponsored students are in Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak.

A total of 7,945 persons are presently undergoing quarantine in over 30 quarantine centres statewide, according to Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre.

The students will be screened on arrival at the main Sabah airports, including the Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

Yusof said a batch of exchange secondary students would be arriving in the state from Sarawak on April 29.

