RM50,000 a day online gambling den smashed, say police

PETALING JAYA: Police have uncovered a scheme by a group of 12 Chinese citizens, who could make RM50,000 a day from online gambling activities, after raiding a condominium in Section 17 here yesterday.

Petaling Jaya police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the syndicate had been operating since February, and had turned the apartment into a call centre to target players from China.

Police raided the apartment at 5.30pm based on a public tip-off and arrested 10 men and two women, aged 23 to 33 years.

“The first raid on the 20th floor of the condominium led to the arrest of eight men. Interrogation of a suspect led to a second raid on the 21st floor where two men and two women were arrested,” he said.

Nik Ezanee said police also seized various equipment used by the suspects to carry out online gambling activities including 56 mobile phones, six laptop computers and RM38,620 in foreign currency.

“According to the investigations, the suspects, who were functioned as operators, were paid RM10,000 to RM13,000 a month. All the suspects, who are believed to have entered (the country) using a tourist pass, have been remanded for four days for investigation under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” he said.

