RM800 fines for six who went by van to Ramadan meal

TAWAU: A family of four and two others were fined RM800 each today after they pleaded guilty to defying the movement control order by going for a Ramadan meal five days ago.

Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus meted out the fines on Abdurrasad Arsad, 60; Salbiah Bain, 64; Raman Abdurrasad, 36; Rozana Abdurrasad, 28; Salmawati Safar, 27; and Mohd Arifin Saiful, 23.

The court also ordered them to serve 10 days in jail if they failed to pay the fine.

The six were accused of boarding a van to attend the meal at Simpang Tanah Merah, Kampung Merotai Besar, at 1.50pm on April 23.

