Simpang Renggam EMCO to be lifted tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Simpang Renggam, Johor, will be lifted tomorrow, Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced this afternoon.

The EMCO in Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat, Selangor, however will be extended for another week until May 5.

Last month, two townships in Simpang Renggam were placed under EMCO following an unusual spike in Covid-19 cases.

The two areas were Kampung Dato Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato Ibrahim Majid.

Three days later on March 29, a lockdown was ordered for seven villages in Sungai Lui in the Hulu Langat district after 74 cases of Covid-19 infections were reported at a tahfiz school.

The lockdown affects the area from Batu 21 to Batu 24 Sungai Lui, involving 4,000 people living in two Orang Asli settlements and five villages.

