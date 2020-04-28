Certain companies allowed to resume full operations tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allowed companies under the economic sector, which have been permitted to operate during the movement control order (MCO), to resume full operations from tomorrow.

However, International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said these companies must adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP), set according to their respective sectors.

“Failure to comply with the SOP will result in the immediate revocation of the permission to operate and legal action will be taken,” he said in a statement today.

Azmin said companies which have been authorised to operate earlier do not have to reapply for the ministry’s permission to operate.

“This initiative will help to boost the recovery of the supply chain for products and services to meet local and international demand.

“This will have a positive impact on the companies’ revenues, especially small and medium-sized enterprises.

“While the government has eased up on the restrictions, the people and industry owners must adapt to the ‘new normal’ by ensuring social distancing at the workplace, maintaining good personal hygiene and complying with the health control guidelines,” he added.

