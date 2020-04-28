Covid-19 toll hits 100-mark as recoveries continue

PUTRAJAYA: One new virus-related death brought the country’s Covid-19 toll to 100 today.

The latest casualty was a 67-year-old man with a history of chronic illnesses. He had been receiving treatment at Hospital Sungai Buloh.

However, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said recoveries continue to outnumber new cases, with 75 discharged over the past 24 hours versus 31 more infections recorded.

This brings total recoveries to 4,032, or 69% of total cases which now stand at 5,851.

A total of 1,719 patients continue receiving treatment with 36 in the intensive care unit and 17 in need of respiratory assistance.

