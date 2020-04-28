Deputy health minister, Perak exco fined RM1,000 each for breaching MCO

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Health Minister Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Perak executive councillor Razman Zakaria were fined RM1,000 each at the Gerik Magistrate’s Court today for breaching the movement control order (MCO).

Noor Azmi and Razman came under fire after photographs emerged showing them attending a lunch event at a religious school in Perak.

They were criticised for violating the MCO, enforced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

