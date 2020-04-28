Kelantan may be second state to be declared Covid-19 green zone

PETALING JAYA: No active Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Kelantan in the last 12 days, putting it in line to be the second state after Perlis to be declared a green zone.

An infographic released by the Kelantan Health Department shows the 14 districts in the state need only two more days without any new cases for Kelantan to be declared a green zone.

The department, however, advised people to comply with the movement control order and remain at home.

State health director Dr Zaini Hussin also confirmed with FMT that no Covid-19 patients were being treated in hospitals.

Kelantan previously recorded 155 infections and three deaths.

Last week, Perlis was declared a green zone, with no active cases in any of its 22 townships over the previous two weeks.

