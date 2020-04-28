Over 4,000 students to travel home tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob says over 4,000 students will be travelling home by bus tomorrow after being holed up on campus since the start of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

“A total of 4,878 students will travel to their respective home towns, all of them within the same zone or inter-zone,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said 653 students will travel in the northern zones and 1,165 in eastern zones. Meanwhile, 2,164 students from zones in Sabah will be travelling elsewhere within the state while another 11 will be travelling to Labuan. A total of 833 students will be travelling within Sarawak.

Another 88 from northern states will be travelling to middle zones tonight once the buses have been sanitised.

He also said the National Security Council (NSC) is discussing comprehensive SOPs for activities allowed in green zones.

For example, he said, residents in gated areas and PPRs may be allowed to move about within those areas if they are free of virus symptoms after having been in isolation for more than a month.

For PPRs, the NSC might come up with regulations allowing residents to move about at different times based on their respective apartment blocks.

“There will be input from all ministries so that the SOPs are comprehensive and cover all areas,” he added.

On a related matter, he said market traders and wholesalers who have conducted business activities at the Selayang wholesale market would be swabbed.

The authorities are also conducting contact tracing of people who have had close contact with those from the Selayang wholesale market cluster who tested positive for Covid-19.

Only traders, wholesalers and workers who test negative will be allowed to continue working once they have been issued a document to that effect by clinics or hospitals.

Ismail said the police and army have conducted 832 roadblocks nationwide, checking a total of 616,917 vehicles.

A total of 6,698 business premises have also been checked by enforcement authorities.

For flouting the MCO, 489 people were arrested yesterday, 465 of whom were remanded and 24 allowed bail.

This brings total arrests to 21,106, with 741 charged in court yesterday.

Ismail said public sanitation works are still being conducted under the housing and local government ministry.

Yesterday, disinfection works were carried out at 272 locations in 44 red and orange zones, meaning that 4,519 operations have been carried out since March 30.

As of yesterday a total of 1,267 people who had just entered the country had been quarantined nationwide.

A total of 225 quarantine centres have been opened for this purpose so far, with 17,164 people currently under mandatory quarantine.

Meanwhile, 19 police reports have been lodged over cases related to Rohingya refugees, with four investigation papers opened.

