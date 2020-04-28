Terengganu MB off the hook for MCO violation, says cops

PETALING JAYA: Police say the case involving Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who was photographed at a gathering with about 20 others on April 17, has been dropped pursuant to a “no further action” notice received from the prosecutor’s office.

“We just received a reply from the public prosecutor’s office saying there is no case against him, no further action,” Terengganu police chief Roslee Chik told FMT when contacted.

Samsuri’s statement was recorded following two police reports lodged over his attendance at the gathering at former menteri besar Ahmad Said’s home.

Ahmad, who is Terengganu Umno chief, later said Samsuri and 20 volunteers had been at his home in Kemaman to discuss matters related to aid distribution.

The Kijal assemblyman also apologised for the lack of social distancing and said he hoped the volunteers would not get the rap.

“They were thrilled to have the opportunity to meet the menteri besar and started taking pictures… it was in this excitement that they forgot to observe social distancing from one another.

“Punish me if I am found guilty, but not the volunteers who worked hard to help deliver aid to the poor,” Ahmad told Bernama.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



