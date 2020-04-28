The truth will prevail, says Kuantan MP over CIQ video

PETALING JAYA: Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh, who will be charged tomorrow over a video posted on her Facebook page showing chaotic scenes at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru, said the truth will prevail.

The former deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department faces two charges in the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court over posting of the video, which police say actually depicts a fire drill at the complex last year.

“It is regrettable if the charges are political in nature as they should not have happened,” Fuziah said in a statement today.

“I will defend the truth and my rights and I am sure what is true will surface.”

The administrator of Fuziah’s Facebook page had apologised for posting the video.

Fuziah said she received a letter from the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court today to be present in court at 8am tomorrow.

The Pahang PKR chairman said the charges against her were related to Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for statements conducing to public mischief, and Section 249 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, which concerns access to computerised data.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) previously said investigations centred around the inappropriate use of communication facilities and causing fear or public unrest.

MCMC said it was monitoring developments, including important figures and media practitioners who spread fake news, while the country battled the Covid-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



