‘Whistleblower’ Mongolian women freed, inspector to face trafficking charges

PETALING JAYA: Three Mongolian women who were detained by police after alerting authorities on the alleged rape of two other Mongolian women have been released by the cops.

Their lawyer, Matthew Thomas Philip, said the initial detention of the three women was against their fundamental human rights, adding that their release was a big relief.

“We are extremely grateful to all those who came forward to demand accountability from the police in their treatment and the process of investigation of our clients.

“With the whistleblowers freed today, we take it as a first step forward towards justice in this case,” he said in a statement today.

They had been placed under an interim protection order on April 14 after reporting the alleged rape of two Mongolian women by a policeman.

The officer allegedly took the women to a hotel on April 10, where he was accused of raping them. This allegedly came after they were arrested at a roadblock over claims they did not possess valid travel documents.

Philip also said a civil suit was filed by the rape victims against an inspector for special, general, punitive and exemplary compensation and other relief deemed appropriate.

The suit, fixed for mention on May 27, also seeks judicial relief from the hotel for acting on the officer’s instructions and facilitating his actions.

Officer to be charged with trafficking tomorrow

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that the police officer will be charged in the Klang court tomorrow for having held the two Mongolian women, aged 20 and 37, against their will.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the officer will be charged under Section 13(f) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Atipsom). The section is associated with trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation by abuse of power.

He also said that the police are awaiting further instructions as to the offence of rape.

“The police have received instructions to have the officer charged under Atipsom. The police are awaiting further instructions for the offence of rape under Section 376 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

