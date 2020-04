85 districts now Covid-19 green zones

PETALING JAYA: There are now 85 Covid-19 green zone districts with zero active cases including Kota Bahru and Hilir Perak which were previously classified as red zones.

A red zone is an area with more than 40 cases. Kota Bahru in Kelantan had recorded 90 cases while Hilir Perak in Perak recorded 65 cases.

However a health ministry infographic released today shows that there are no longer any active cases in these districts.

There are still 12 districts classified as red zones:

Kepong, Lembah Pantai and Titiwangsa (Kuala Lumpur)

Petaling and Hulu Langat (Selangor)

Johor Bahru and Kluang (Johor)

Kuching and Kota Samarahan (Sarawak)

Melaka Tengah (Melaka)

Seremban (Negeri Sembilan)

Kuantan (Pahang)

A total of 5,851 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country to date with 100 deaths. Some 4,032 people have recovered while 1,719 are still being treated.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

