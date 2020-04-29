Air-cond servicing, plumbing allowed during MCO without Miti approval

PETALING JAYA: Air-conditioner maintenance and plumbing services are allowed to operate without approval from the international trade and industry ministry (Miti) during the movement control order.

However, the house owner needs to provide details of the contractors to the nearest police station first, said Senior Minister for Infrastructure Fadillah Yusof.

He said many small-time contractors were not registered with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) as the works they carried out were considered minor.

While previously they could only operate if they were G1 or G2 level, with approval from Miti, he said Putrajaya was aware that many small-time contractors were not registered.

“If there are any such works, customers can actually request their services by going to the nearest police station and informing the police. List down the names of the contractors, their contact details and how many will be there.

“There’s no need to go to Miti for such small works,” he said during an interview on Berita RTM tonight.

While CIDB regulations state that anyone who works on projects should be registered, Fadillah said Putrajaya was aware that work such as pipe repairs and servicing air-conditioners were “too minor”.

He added that the matter was discussed at a National Security Council meeting, adding that the police had put forth the suggestion that work by small-time contractors be granted permission by them.



