Cops open 4 investigation papers over Rohingya and offensive FB video

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened four investigation papers relating to a recent issue involving the Rohingya in Malaysia, including an offensive and intimidating Facebook Live video believed to be produced by a group of Rohingya men.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Huzir Mohamed said police checks found that the video was recorded using the Facebook account of one “Villan Vicky”, a Rohingya said to be residing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in the United States.

“He used to live in Malaysia. The posting (contains footage which) challenges Malaysians using abusive language,” he said in a statement here today.

He said investigations were also carried out on a viral video post that showed four individuals doing firearms training, and that the suspects had threatened to shoot any individual who trespassed on their place of residence.

The investigation into the case involving ethnic Rohingya was carried out by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (CCID) (Prosecution and Legal Division) D5 after 19 reports were received on the matter from Saturday (April 25) till yesterday.

Huzir said investigations into the Facebook Live video found it was of a conversation among a group of three individuals and another man, who was questioning the purpose of the group’s negative comments against the Malays.

“At the end of the Facebook Live video, the group explained that their anger was not directed at the Malays in Malaysia, but rather against Zafar Ahmad, the president of the Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organisation Malaysia (Merhrom),” he said.

“The Facebook Live video has sparked misunderstanding between the two parties, leading to threats, insults and abusive comments,” he said.

Meanwhile, Huzir urged the public to stop speculating on the matter, as any statements or articles related to the matter, shared or uploaded on social media, could cause tension and disorder in the country.

