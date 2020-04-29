Inspector to face 8 charges over rape, molest of Mongolian women

PETALING JAYA: A police inspector is expected to face eight charges of raping two Mongolian women at the Sessions Court here tomorrow.

District police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the public prosecutor had instructed them to proceed with rape and molest charges against the 30-year-old officer who has been suspended from duty.

“He will face six charges of raping the first victim as well as one charge of allegedly molesting her. He will also face two charges of raping the second victim,” he said.

Ezanee also said he had promised the public a fair and thorough investigation of his subordinate.

The officer, Hazrul Hizham Ghazali, pleaded not guilty at the Klang Sessions Court today to abusing his power in exploiting the two Mongolian women for sexual purposes.

He posted RM20,000 bail on the two human trafficking charges.

Hazrul was previously remanded for investigation into the rape claims but later freed on police bail.

